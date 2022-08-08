Hannah (Maria) Mc Carthy (née Mc Sweeney), Belmont Villas, Magazine Road, Cork & formerly of Clonkeen, Killarney.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, parents Michael and Ellen, brothers William, John and Patrick, sister Ellen and her sister in law Philomena.

Sadly missed by her beloved brothers Eamonn, Michael and sister in law Annie. Much loved aunt of Paul, Miriam, Fidelma, Peter, Michelle, Kathleen, Eileen, Michael, Luke and Anne, grandnieces and grandnephews and Friends.

Reposing at her brother Michael's house in Clonkeen, Killarney on this Tuesday evening 9th August from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from the house in Clonkeen on Wednesday morning 10th August at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of The Wayside, Clonkeen.

Burial afterwards to Holy Rosary Cemetery, Midelton, Co. Cork

House Strictly Private Please