Hannah Mai O'Connell (nee Lucey) Knocknagree, Co Cork.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on this Wednesday evening from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass for Hannah Mai will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/christ-the-king-church-knocknagree

followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Enquiries to O'Leary Undertaker Knocknagree

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal

Family Information: Our beloved Hannah Mai passed away peacefully on January 14th in the care of the exceptional staff at Kanturk Community Hospital. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Dan O'Connell, her darling son Noel, baby Daniel Joseph and her son-in-law John Cronin, Forever in the hearts of her daughters, Mairead, Lucy, Siobhán and Aileen, sons Raymond and Seamus, sons-in-law Tim Kiely, Liam Scanlan and Tim Vaughan, daughter-in-law Eileen, Edel and Bríd and partners Cal and Kay, her adoring grandchildren and cherished great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mary, Margaret and Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, Hannah's family will be forever grateful to Ber O'Leary and everybody in Kanturk Community Hospital for the wonderful kindness and compassion shown to her in the final stages of her long life