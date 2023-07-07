Hannah Mai Cronin (née O'Connor) of Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney and late of Ballahantourig, Currow and Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla
and formerly of Ballahantourig, Currow and Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Carrig Ward, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved daughter of the late Eileen and Johnny and loving sister of the late Johnny. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, brothers Tom and Peter, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sisters-in-law Maura and Christine, brothers-in-law Michael Brosnan and Pat Cronin, her nieces and nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, her wonderful neighbours in Holy Cross Gardens and her many dear friends.
"May Hannah Mai Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna. The Requiem Mass for Hannah Mai will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
