The death has occurred of Hannah Kavanagh

Hannah Kavanagh, Dirtane, Ballyheigue, Tralee and late of Ballinscreena, Causeway, Co. Kerry died peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on August 15th surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her parents John and Catherine, her brother John and sisters Eta & Eileen.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sisters and brothers, Mary (Australia), Noreen (Italy), Bridget (London), Gerard (Surrey), Anne (Ballyheigue), Pat (Causeway) and Brendan (Causeway), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway on Monday 21st August from 6pm-8pm followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass for Hannah will be celebrated on Tuesday 22nd August at 11am, live streamed on St. John's Church followed by burial in St. Johns Cemetery Causeway.