The death has occurred of

Hannah Collins (née Horgan), Tureenduve, Ballydesmond and formerly of Goulane, Carker, Scartaglen, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her family on May 15th 2024. Beloved wife of the late John Joe and loving mother of Catherine, John, Dan, Denis, Helen (Barron), Bernadette (O’ Shea) and Marion (Sexton) and sister of the late Patsy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Bridie and Eileen, grandchildren Uaine, Almha, David, Emma, Shawn and Hannah, sons-in-law Declan, Peter, David and Bertrand, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Friday (May 17th) from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond on Saturday (May 18th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.