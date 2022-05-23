Greg Claffey

Advertisement

May 24, 2022 15:05 By receptionradiokerry
Lerrig, Ardfert and late of Rosbrien Limerick City

Funeral Details: Reposing Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway.

Removal Thursday morning from his home to The Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley where the Requiem Mass for Greg will be celebrated at 12 o' clock livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Ardfert/Kilmoyley website, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

