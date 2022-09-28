Graham Denault of Kilmoyley, Co. Kerry and formerly Bristol, U.K.

Reposing at his residence in Kilmoyley (Eircode - V92 V2V0) on Friday 30th September from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church of Ireland, Tralee on Saturday morning where Graham’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment afterwards in Kilmoyley Cemetery.

Beloved husband of Lizzy and dear son of the late Mary and Jerry.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Yvonne, god-daughter Teagan, brother-in-law Barry, his dear friends Mike, Ann & George, close neighbours and many friends.

____________________________________________________________________________

Special Requests:

Reposing at his residence in Kilmoyley (Eircode - V92 V2V0) on Friday 30th September from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church of Ireland, Tralee on Saturday morning where Graham’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment afterwards in Kilmoyley Cemetery.

Family information- for online use only:

Beloved husband of Lizzy and dear son of the late Mary and Jerry.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Yvonne, god-daughter Teagan, brother-in-law Barry, his dear friends Mike, Ann & George, close neighbours and many friends.