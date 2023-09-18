Gertie Murphy née Kennelly, ''St. Rita's'', Limerick Road, Castleisland and formerly of Listowel and St. Joseph's Secondary School, Abbeyfeale. Peacefully on September 17th 2023 in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Timothy (March 7th) and dearly loved mother of Tim and Joyce. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughter-in-law Bernadette, son-in-law Padraig, her adored three grandchildren Seán, Darragh and Oisín, her sister Mary, brother-in-law Damien, nephews, all extended family, relatives, neighbours, her former work colleagues at St. Joseph's Secondary School, Abbeyfeale and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10;30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE