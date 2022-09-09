Gerry O’Leary of Clogherbrien, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (11th September) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Gerry will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul Society & The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved husband of the late Louise (McGrath) and dearest father of Martin, Marybeth, Patti Ann & Ger and brother of Frank and the late Fr. Mícheal & Mary.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Éadaoin, Gerard, Jack, Kerry, Sorcha & Sadhbh, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Michele & Barbara, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Minnie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
