Gerardine Galvin née Dowling, late of Tralee, Finuge and Derry, Listowel. Unexpectedly but peacefully in University Hospital Kerry ICU on St. Patrick's Day, surrounded by those who loved her, including Michael, her cherished children Evan and Cara, her much loved grandchild Richard. Predeceased by her twin baby brother Maurice Michael, her loving parents Michael and Maureen Dowling, her beloved Nana and Mickeen. Mourned and deeply missed by her sisters Muriel, Ann, Imelda and their partners, her nieces and nephews, including her godchildren Róisín, Rebekah and Leah, Mrs Margaret Galvin (Finuge), her colleagues at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, her wide circle of friends who were so important to her, Derry and the wonderful Betty.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Gerardine being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by private Cremation in the Shannon Crematorium.