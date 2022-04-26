Gerard Wallace
Church Street Ardfert Tralee
Removal from his home Friday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock.
Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 , followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.
House private please
Advertisement
Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry Enquiries to Casey's Funeral Home Causeway
Recommended
Kerry’s two Independent TDs to support Sinn Féin’s motion on turf banApr 27, 2022 13:04
Radio Kerry analysis shows average price of car rental has trebledApr 27, 2022 13:04
Environmental group CEO says ban on sale of turf needed to also ban other smoky fuelsApr 26, 2022 13:04
West Kerry human rights activist nominated for European awardApr 26, 2022 13:04
North Kerry period property and farm for sale for €2.2 millionApr 26, 2022 13:04