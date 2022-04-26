Gerard Wallace

Church Street Ardfert Tralee

Removal from his home Friday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert for Requiem Mass at 11 o' clock.

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 , followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.

House private please

Advertisement

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry Enquiries to Casey's Funeral Home Causeway