Gerard (Pops) van Deventer , (Coss Villa, Templenoe, Co Kerry). On the 31st of July, 2022, Gerard (Pops) passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Joan, loving dad of Craig, Gert, Tineke, Tjitske and Ben. Adoring grandad (Opa) to Jasmin, Ryan, Cori, Izzy, Keith, Jodi, Sam, Andrew, Daniel, Ella, Lily, Fiona, Kevin, Sinead, Tristan, Reuben, Aaron, Jade and cherished great-grandfather of Alfie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandson, sister Jannie, daughters-in-law Caroline, Cathy, Mags, son-in-law Peter and Marius, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and Many friends.

Finally with his beloved Joan

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (August 2nd) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm.

Gerard (Pops) will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Joan on Wednesday (August 3rd) at 12 noon in the New Templenoe Cemetery.