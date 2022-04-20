Gerard O'Connor, Balham, London and late of St. Brendan's Terrace, Listowel.
Advertisement
Cremation will take place in London, with a Funeral Mass being celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, at a later date.
Gerard O'Connor, Balham, London and late of St. Brendan's Terrace, Listowel.
Cremation will take place in London, with a Funeral Mass being celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, at a later date.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
House where Bishop Casey conducted affair sells for 1.48 millionApr 25, 2022 13:04
Large parts of Kerry greenways to be open by end of JuneApr 26, 2022 13:04
Articulated lorry stuck in Conor PassApr 20, 2022 17:04
West Kerry human rights activist nominated for European awardApr 26, 2022 13:04
North Kerry period property and farm for sale for €2.2 millionApr 26, 2022 13:04