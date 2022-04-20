Advertisement

Gerard O'Connor

Apr 27, 2022 07:04 By receptionradiokerry
Gerard O'Connor

Gerard O'Connor, Balham, London and late of St. Brendan's Terrace, Listowel.

Advertisement

Cremation will take place in London, with a Funeral Mass being celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, at a later date.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus