Gerard O'Connor, late of St. Brendan's Terrace, Listowel.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers P.J, John, Liam and Terence, sisters Helena and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Requiem Mass for Gerard will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by interment of ashes in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry councillors reject recommendations from planning regulator on wind energy developmentJul 4, 2022 18:07
Cordal schoolboy meets his golfing heroJul 4, 2022 17:07
Annual changes to clergy appointments in Kerry DioceseJul 4, 2022 17:07
Three US planes diverted to Kerry for landingJul 4, 2022 13:07
Thousands of euro worth of diesel and tools stolen in raid on West Kerry homeJul 4, 2022 17:07