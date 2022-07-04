Gerard O'Connor, late of St. Brendan's Terrace, Listowel.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers P.J, John, Liam and Terence, sisters Helena and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Gerard will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by interment of ashes in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.