Gerard O’Connell, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and Knightstown, Valentia Island; passed away peacefully in the Mater Hospital, Dublin on 24th June 2024. Dearly missed by his loving wife, Linda, daughter, Rachel, sons Ciaran, Liam, Daragh, son in law Paddy, daughters in law, Leanne and Vanessa, grandchildren, Conor, Ciara and Emer, brothers Pat, Francis & Anthony (predeceased), sister Mary and wide circle of extended family, friends and neighbours. May Gerard Rest In Peace

Reposing in his home, W23 TW14 on Wednesday, 26th June, 6pm-8pm and followed by mass in St Patrick's Church, Celbridge on Thursday, 27th June, at 11am. Funeral arriving in Knightstown, Valentia Island at 7:30pm for a short service with funeral mass at the Church of Immaculate Conception, at 11am on Friday, 28th June, followed by burial in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Celbridge mass live stream: https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

Valentia mass live stream: https://www.churchservices.tv/valentiaknightstown