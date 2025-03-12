Gerard O'Sullivan, Currow Post Office. Unexpectedly on March 11th 2025 at the Mater Private Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his wife Mary and his sister Breda Walsh . Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters Beatrice, Máire and Siobhán, sons-in-law Liam, Jackie and Edwin, his adored six grandchildren Rían, Séodhla, David, Ellie, Mó and Nellie, his sister Sr. Philippa (Hanna) , sister-in-law Joan Thompson, nieces, relatives, neighbours, his former staff of the shop and post office and a large circle of friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10/30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Killeentierna Currow . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Advertisement

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE