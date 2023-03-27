Gerard Nammock, Tobar Naofa and formerly of Mitchel's Road, Tralee.

Gerard - predeceased by his parents Anne and Joseph. Adored father of Johnathan and Chloe and beloved brother of Maureen and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his son, daughter, sisters, grand-son Billy Jack, Johnathan’s partner Deirdre, Chloe’s partner Jamie, Maureen’s partner Edward (Basher), nephews Dominic and Gerard, nieces Deborah, Stacey, Levi and Taylor, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Gerard’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society at www.cancer.ie

In celebration of Gerard’s life, at his request, those attending his funeral service are asked not to wear black.