Gerard (Michael) Lynch, Cladananure, Kenmare. On the 13th of June, 2023 Ger passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Darby and Nora and his brother-in-law Bill. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his siblings Sheila, Noreen and Dan, nieces Aishling and Nicole, nephews Ben, Chris, Diarmuid, Dónal, Donnacha, Géaróid and Séamus, uncle Jack, aunts Kathleen and Joan, sister-in-law Madeline, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (June 15th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Ger will take place on Friday morning (June 16th) at 10.30am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.

Advertisement

Ger's family would like to take this opportunity to most sincerely thank the Doctors, Matron, Nurses and staff at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit for their exceptional care of Ger during his time there. Ger's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.