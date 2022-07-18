Gerard (Jerry) O'Sullivan Loreto Road, Killarney and formerly of Tralee
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10:30am in St. Mary's Cathedral, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass for Gerard will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
No flowers by request, donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry.
Beloved husband of Charlotte and loving father Tracy, Cara and David. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, his daughter-in-law Debbie, sons-in-law Mark and Patrick, grandchildren Ella, Joshua, Lauren and Kadi, brothers Denis and Der, sisters Ann and Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
