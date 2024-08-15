Gerard Greaney, Kilmorna, Listowel.
Gerard passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Kitty. Gerard will be sadly missed by his loving partner Kathleen, sons, Michael, Johnny, Patrick and daughter Linda, their partners and loving mother Helen. Grandchildren Darragh, Nadine, Ella, Jack and Kayden, brothers Jimmy and David, sisters Bridget (Caffrey) and Catherine (Roche, Abbeyfeale), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended families, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Gerard rest in peace.
Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane V31 K510 on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege will depart his home on Saturday morning at 11.00 a.m. to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, UHK. House private please.
