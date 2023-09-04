Gerard (Gerry) O'Sullivan, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and late of Park Road, Killarney.

Peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Gardiner) and loving father of David, Kerrie, Anne Margaret (Peig) and Jacqueline. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law Noel McCord, Adam O'Reilly, and Jason Mangan, daughter-in-law Teresa O'Neill, his much loved grandchildren Lauren, Lee, Jamie, Lily, Megan, Max, Ollie, Shannon, Ryan and Serena, his brothers Colm and Micheál, sisters Mabel, Angela and Gobnait, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his daughter Anne Margaret (Peig) O'Sullivan's home, Stonelodge, Kilcummin Village, Killarney V93 K1K0 (go via Lawlor's Cross to Kilcummin Village) on Monday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Tuesday at 3.00pm The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.