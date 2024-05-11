Gerard (Gerry) Clifford, 9 Marian Terrace, Causeway, Co. Kerry, suddenly at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family on 10th May 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Bridget, brothers John, Brendan and Patsy

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Betty (USA), Mary O' Mahony (Ardfert), Joe (Ballyduff), Michael (Tralee) and David (Tralee), sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, very good neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday 12th May from 6pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Gerry on Monday at 11am in St. Johns Church Causeway, live streamed on St. Johns Church followed by burial in Killury Cemetery Causeway.