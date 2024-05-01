The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerdy) Houlihan in UHK after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Gerard is pre-deceased by his brothers Sean, Brendan and Danny. Gerard will be sadly missed by his sisters, Anne (Enright), Kathleen (McNamara) and Mary (Currie), brother Tom, brothers-in-law, Tom and Brian, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, May 2nd, from 5.00 - 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday, May 3rd, at 11.00 am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.