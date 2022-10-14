Gerard (Ger) McDaid, Listrim, The Spa and Upper Rock Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday, 17th October 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 12.15pm on Tuesday, 18th October, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 12.30pm where the Requiem Mass for Gerard will be celebrated at 1.00pm (live streamed on www.st.brendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Gerard (Ger) McDaid, Listrim, The Spa and Upper Rock Street, Tralee, died peacefully on 15th October 2022, after a brief illness in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Brendan and Christina, his sister Tanya, brother Ray and nephew Paul. Loving husband of Joan (Gaynor) and adoring father of Molly.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Colm, Ken and Brendan, his sisters-in-law Emer and Michelle, his father-in-law Brendan, his brothers-in-law Mike, David and Brendan. Fondly remembered by Martina, Ann and Gemma, his much loved nephews and nieces, his extended family at home and abroad.

