Gerard (Ger) Kennelly, Clounamon, Ballylongford.

Peacefully, on March 19th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of Evelyn and loving father of Eva, Gerard and Timmy, cherished granddad of Jack. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandson, son-in-law Nigel, daughter-in-law Michelle, sisters-in-law Catherine,Ann, Antoinette and Helen, brothers-in-law Peter, Donie, Richard, Mike and Martin, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving via his residence to St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Thursday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Ger being celebrated at 11am,

live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Advertisement

followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.