Gerard (Ger) Kennelly, Clounamon, Ballylongford.
Peacefully, on March 19th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of Evelyn and loving father of Eva, Gerard and Timmy, cherished granddad of Jack. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandson, son-in-law Nigel, daughter-in-law Michelle, sisters-in-law Catherine,Ann, Antoinette and Helen, brothers-in-law Peter, Donie, Richard, Mike and Martin, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving via his residence to St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Thursday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Ger being celebrated at 11am,
live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion
followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.
Recommended
Killarney councillor appeals to KCC to reconsider lighting decision at busy junctionMar 20, 2022 17:03
Less than 40% of Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan applications successful in KerryMar 21, 2022 08:03
MTU Kerry to hold conferring ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduatesMar 21, 2022 08:03
Kerry County Council seeks further accommodation to house Ukrainian refugeesMar 21, 2022 11:03