Gerard (Ger) Fenix, Ballinorig Close, St. Brendan's Park and Dominic Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 6th July 2023, in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Marian and dear father of Kenneth, Karen, John and Orla. Predeceased by his parents Liam and Peg and brother Niall.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his children Kenneth, Karen, John and Orla, his adored grandchildren Emma, Jamie, Jacob and Ayla, aunt Bridie, cousins, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday, 9th July 2023, from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Monday 10th July at 11.20 am, arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Gerard (Ger) will be celebrated at 12 noon (live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.