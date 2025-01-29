Gerard (Ger) Dineen

Gerard died unexpectedly on January 26th 2025. Ger, much loved and treasured son of Mary and recently deceased Curley Dineen. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Mary and adored brother of John, Julie (Harrington), Gobnait (Gilhooley) and Marion (O'Leary). Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Martin, Michael, Fionn, sister-in-law Hazel, nieces and nephews Jack, Kayla, James, Lilly, Caoimhe, Leah, Aoife, Laoise, Méabh, Áine and Sadhbh, business partner and best friend Paudie, aunts, uncle, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Thursday January 30th, from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday January 31st, from his home to St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for 11am funeral mass. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Gerard's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.