The death has occurred of
Gerard (Ger) Dineen
Gerard died unexpectedly on January 26th 2025. Ger, much loved and treasured son of Mary and recently deceased Curley Dineen. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Mary and adored brother of John, Julie (Harrington), Gobnait (Gilhooley) and Marion (O'Leary). Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Martin, Michael, Fionn, sister-in-law Hazel, nieces and nephews Jack, Kayla, James, Lilly, Caoimhe, Leah, Aoife, Laoise, Méabh, Áine and Sadhbh, business partner and best friend Paudie, aunts, uncle, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Thursday January 30th, from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday January 31st, from his home to St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for 11am funeral mass. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Gerard's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
Council to ask HSE to provide suicide awareness training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbersJan 29, 2025 13:45
Report into November's devastating flood in Listowel and Kilocrim expected by end of weekJan 29, 2025 13:41
Kerry TD denies high court action is a political stuntJan 29, 2025 13:19
Kerry LEO hosting workshops for small businessesJan 29, 2025 13:19
Cork Airport expects up to 33,000 passengers over long weekendJan 29, 2025 13:19