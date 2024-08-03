Gerard (Gega) Foley, Tooreennasliagaun, Caragh Lake, and Glenbeigh.
Gerard, predeceased by his parents Jim & Kathleen, brothers, Patsy and Joe, sisters Kathleen (Breen) and Carmel (Clifford), passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Unit at University Hospital Kerry on Saturday August 3rd.
Beloved brother of Johnny (Tralee), Nuala (Corkery, Killorglin), Jimmy, (Killorglin), Agnes, (O'Riordan, Killorglin).
Cherished brother in law, uncle, grand uncle, extended family and many friends.
Reposing at Brennans Funeral Home Glenbeigh on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Departing Brennans Funeral Home at 10am for requiem mass in St. James Church, Killorglin, at 10.30am.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, UHK.
