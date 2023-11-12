Advertisement

Gerard Dillon

Nov 12, 2023 08:48 By receptionradiokerry
Gerard Dillon of 2 The Paddocks, Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Woodford, Listowel and Trieneragh, Duagh. Peacefully, on November 11th, 2023, at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael and his sister Anna Marie Dillon-McCarthy (Banogue Croom). Gerard  will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons James, Michael, Karol and their mother Teresita, daughters-in-law Lisa and Miriam, grandchildren Kane, Calum, Chloe and Luke, brothers Patsy and Joe (Duagh) and Tim (Banogue), sister Hanora McNamara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his residence 2 The Paddocks, Bridge Road, Listowel (V31 HW74) this Sunday from 4.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Gerard being Celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit at www.kerryhospice.com .

