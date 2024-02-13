Geraldine Sheehan of Boheroe, Abbeydorney and late of Glebe Lodge, Castleisland, died on 13th February 2024, beloved

daughter of the late Denis and Margaret (Rita) and dearest sister of Aileen, Maura and D.D. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews and nieces Gary, Shauna, Donnachadh and Scott, brother-in-law Gerard, sister-in-law Ann, Aileen’s partner Michael, aunts, uncles, her friends and staff at Glebe Lodge.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Geraldine will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. streamed on (https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Glebe Lodge, Castleisland or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.