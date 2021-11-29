Geraldine O’Connor. An Bhainseach, Killorglin and formerly of Farnes, Keel, Castlemaine.

Peacefully in the presence of her loving family at University Hospital Kerry on 30th November 2021. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her partner Nessan, sons Ethan and Ryan, parents Mike and Eileen, brothers Michael and Trevor, sisters Marion, Yvonne, Ciara and Lorraine, sisters-in-law Sharon and Dara, brothers-in-law Tony (O’Sullivan), Tony (Taggert) and David (Looney), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday, 2nd Dec., for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family Flowers Only Please Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.