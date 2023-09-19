Geraldine O' Sullivan née Broderick, Glenlough, Kilgarvan and formerly of Ranalough, Currow.
Passed away peacefully in the tender care of Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Unit, Tralee. Dearly missed by her husband Peter A; Loving mother of Paula and Rebecca. Adoring grandmother of Lydia, Sophia, Bobby and Ellie. Fondly remembered by her sister Noreen Moynihan (Broderick), niece June, brother-in-law Billy, sons-in-law Aidan and Robbie, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace
Reposing privately at her home for family only. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 20th September 2023, at 11:30am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Burial afterwards in Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Unit, Tralee. House Strictly Private Please.
