Geraldine Casey
Casey's Cycles. New Street, Cahersiveen
Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday, January 8th, from 4p.m. to 7p.m. Geraldine’s funeral will leave her residence in New Street on Monday morning at 10:30a.m. for 11a.m. Mass in The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.
House private.
Family flowers only. All donations to Valentia Community Hospital.
