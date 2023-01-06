Advertisement

Jan 8, 2023 09:01 By receptionradiokerry
Geraldine Casey

Casey's Cycles. New Street, Cahersiveen

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday, January 8th, from 4p.m. to 7p.m. Geraldine’s funeral will leave her residence in New Street on Monday morning at 10:30a.m. for 11a.m. Mass in The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only. All donations to Valentia Community Hospital.

