The death has occurred of Gerald 'Sean Rua' Fitzgerald of Glenmore West, Waterville, Co Kerry on November 18th, 2024 peacefully at his home surrounded by loving family and many carers.

Predeceased by his parents John ‘Sean Rua’ and Catherine, his brothers Eddie, Jackie, Maurice and his sister Eileen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children John & wife Nancy, Geraldine & husband Chuck, Catherine & husband Mike, Thomas & wife Heather, grandchildren Charlie, Gearoid, Grace, Mia, Robert, Maria, Michael, Max, and Teddy whom he cherished dearly, brother Michael and wife Collette, sister Mary, brother-in-law Joe, nieces, nephews, the extended Fitzgerald family, relatives & friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Thursday evening (Nov 21st) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Finian’s Church Waterville arriving at 7-15pm. Requiem mass on Friday morning (Nov 22nd) at 11am followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to Palliative Care,University Hospital Kerry.

Requiem mass will be live-streamed.