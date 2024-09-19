The death has taken place of Gerald Riordan, Flesk Grove, Killarney and Barna, Scartaglen.

Following a short illness borne with great dignity, Gerald passed away peacefully on the 17th of September 2024, surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his father Connie and his nephews Conor and Baby Daniel.

Gerald is deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Kathleen (nee Foley) and family; his sister Anne-Marie, brothers Eugene, Micheal, Ted and Brendan, brother-in-law Brendan, sisters-in-law Janette, Jane, Marie and Irene, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, aunts, uncles, cousins kind neighbours and good friends.

May Gerald rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon.

Burial in Gneevguilla Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed.