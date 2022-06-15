Gerald Noel Lynch, Railway Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Wednesday, June 15th 2022 following a brief illness.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, June 17th from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m

Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Killehenny Graveyard, Ballybunion.

Noel is very sadly missed by his wife Nancy, son Merrill, daughter Tara, daughter Lorraine and her husband Dave, brothers Tony, Pat and John, sister Nora, sister Kathleen and her husband Ian, grandchildren Liam, Owen, Conor, Emma, Caroline and Charlotte, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Noel is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, sister Mary and brother Tom.

Rest In Peace