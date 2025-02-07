Gerald McGill, Ardcost Cross, Portmagee, died peacefully on Tuesday, 4th of February 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Nora, sister Elizabeth (Lil) Kelly, brother Walter and granddaughter Melody.

Much loved husband of Mary Ann (Lyne). Sadly missed by his sons Colm, Neilie, Joe, Gearóid and Liam, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Mags, Celine and Aoife. Adored by his grandchildren Mollie, Harvey, Dylan, Calum, Dottie and Alice, his brothers and sisters Patsy (Mary), Noreen, Christina, Bridget (John Kevin), Frank (Debbie) and Anne (Maurice), brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, (V23 NN59), on Sunday, 9th of February, from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday, 10th February, at 11am with burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery, Valentia.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Valentia RNLI.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the Webstream link below:

Advertisement

https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen