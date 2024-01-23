Gerald Counihan, Creveen, Ballyduff; passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 22nd January, 2024. Pre-deceased by his brother Neilus, his sisters Kit and Mary B, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Philomena, daughter Máiread, son Niall, grandchildren Ella, Sean and Ciara, son-in-law John McNamara, daughter-in-law Margaret Galvin, his Godchildren, nieces and nephews Maurice, Seamus, Niall, Peter, Gerard, Bart and Finbar (Counihan family, Dublin), Francis, Seán, Marie RIP, Bernadette, Tim, Gerald RIP, Tom, Nora and Mike (Kennelly family, Lisselton), Anna, Mary, Billy and Thérese (O'Leary family Limerick and Dublin), his relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Gerald will be celebrated on Friday morning 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu to a charity of your choice. House private please. Please use the condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.