George Raitt, Tobar Naofa, Tralee and formerly of Durham and Dorset, UK.
Beloved husband of Liz and cherished father of David.
Sadly missed by his loving family - his wife, son, grandchildren Darren, Johnathan, and Samantha, son-in-law Gerald, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May George Rest in Peace.
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30th, from 3.00pm to 4.00pm.
A private cremation service will take place for George at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
Family flowers only please.
Donation in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society via the following link Donate - Alzheimer
House private please.
Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.
