George O'Connor-Bray, Castleview, Glin, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, on August 7th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. George will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Rosemary, sons Andrew and David, grandchildren Connor, Sinéad, Aaron and Dean, daughters-in-law Emma and Neoma, son-in-law Eamon, sisters-in-law Margaret, Bridie and Catherine, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home, Castleview, Glin (V94 W9YN) on Monday evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, on Tuesday morning at 10.50 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for George being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/glin , followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.