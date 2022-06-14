George Harrington, (Cloonee, Tuosist, Kenmare).

May His Kind And Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (June 16th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from his home in Cloonee, on Friday morning (June 17th) to St. Killian's Church, Lauragh for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php (and will be available for viewing from 1.00pm) followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, Kerry or The Mercy Hospital, Cork (C/o O' Connor's Funeral Directors).

On the 14th of June, 2022, George passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Carmel (nee Dunne), loving Dad of Conor and Alannah. Cherished son of Marie and the late Thomas.

Advertisement

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughter, mother, brother Ted, sisters Eileen, Claire and Sarah, mother-in-law Kitty, uncles Fr. Ted, Brendan and Finbar, Aunts Sheila, Joan and Eileen, Aunts-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.