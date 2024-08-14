Gene (Eugene) Moriarty

Gene passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Catherine "Kitty" Moriarty (née O'Connor). Sadly missed by his daughters Mary-Frances and Eileen, son Timmy, sons-in-law Paudie and Neil and daughter-in-law Therese, grandchildren Elaine and her husband Daniel, Karen, Lisa (Aaron), Darragh (Aisling), Pádraig (Miriam), Nicole (Mike), Caitlin (Sean), Evan (Nicola) and David, great grandchildren Madison, Ella, Callum, Cayson, Nathan, Clodagh, Amelia, Oran and Jack. Deeply regretted by his brothers Willie and John and sisters Margaret, Abbie, Eileen, Breda and Sheila, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues in Kerry County Council and a wide circle of friends. Gene is predeceased by his brother Timmy and sister Mary (Boston).

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday morning at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.