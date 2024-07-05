Garry Meehan, Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Moyvane South, Moyvane. Peacefully, on July 4th, 2024, after a short illness, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Betty. Garry will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Marie, son Darren, daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Liam, brother Denny, sister Betty, mother-in-law Hannah, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening, July 5th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Garry being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only,please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K @ www.kerryhospice.com
House private, please.
Recommended
Teams Named Ahead Of All Ireland Semi FinalsJul 5, 2024 10:59
Friday GAA Results and FixturesJul 5, 2024 10:57
Finn Harps Get The Better Of Kerry FCJul 5, 2024 10:49
Report shows almost 100 residential dwellings in Kerry sold in AprilJul 5, 2024 10:30
Planning refused for Kerry counselling centre for rape and sexual abuse victims due to potential impact on bat speciesJul 5, 2024 08:10