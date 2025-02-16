Garrett Dee of Carrig Island, Ballylongford.

Predeceased by his parents, Jet and Anna. Beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father of Samantha and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his brothers Donie and Peter, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Maura and Susan, brother-in-law Patrick, nieces Chloe, Celine and Aoife, nephew James, Patricia’s family in Glenbeigh, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, 18th February 2025 from 5 to 7:30pm with Garrett’s funeral cortège, proceeding to his home afterwards. Requiem Mass for Garrett will take place at 11am on Wednesday, 19th February, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by burial afterwards in Killhenny Cemetery.

House is strictly private.