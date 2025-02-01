Gareth Flaherty of Tonreigh, Castlemaine and formerly Ballybane, Galway, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on 31st January 2025, beloved husband of Alison, and dearest father of Sarah and Kate, son of Alice and the late Pete.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Fiona and Siobhán, nephews Jack and Darragh, nieces Amalie and Ruby, sisters-in-law Gertie and Shirley Jones, brothers-in-law Joe O’Sullivan and Dermot Finn, father-in-law Richard Jones, Shirley’s partner Evan Kelliher, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues in Enercon and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (2nd February) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church of Ireland, Killorglin on Monday morning where the Funeral Service for Gareth will be celebrated at 11a.m. Cremation will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kerry Cancer Support Group, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

At Rest.