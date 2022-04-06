Gabriel (Gaye) Dowling née Costello

Gabriel (Gaye) Dowling nee Costello of Caherina, Tralee,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (11th April) from 3 to 4.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Gabriel will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on (www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Tomás, Niamh & Kieran, daughter of P.J. and the late Vera and sister of Michael, Veronica, Angeline, Kieran and the late Pádraig.

Fondly remembered by her loving family, her grandchildren Conor, Adam & Rory, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.