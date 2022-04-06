Gabriel (Gaye) Dowling née Costello

Gabriel (Gaye) Dowling nee Costello of Caherina, Tralee,
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (11th April) from 3 to 4.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Gabriel will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on (www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Tomás, Niamh & Kieran, daughter of P.J. and the late Vera and sister of Michael, Veronica, Angeline, Kieran and the late Pádraig.
Fondly remembered by her loving family, her grandchildren Conor, Adam & Rory, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Recommended
Kerry pub named as one of Ireland's best by Lonely PlanetApr 6, 2022 08:04
N70 closed between Sneem and Kenmare after collisionApr 9, 2022 15:04
Kerry TY students scoop national awardApr 9, 2022 17:04
Kerry children’s charity sending goods and supplies to UkraineApr 9, 2022 13:04
Death of Kerry GAA PresidentApr 9, 2022 16:04