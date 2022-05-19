Advertisement

Gabe O'Connor

May 21, 2022 16:05 By receptionradiokerry
Gabe O’Connor Kilcolman, Asdee, Co. Kerry and late of Knopogue, Ballyduff, who passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents Joan and Rory O’Connor and beloved nephew Eoin Griffin. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Noma (Long), his adored children Gerard and Martina, his cherished grandchildren, Rory, Evie, Jack, Katie and Tommy, daughter in law Mairead and son in law Mike Browne, sisters Eileen, Catherine and Mary, brothers Patsy, Sean and Seamus, godchildren Gina, Siobhan and Enda, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford on Sunday Evening May 22nd from 5-8pm.
A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home.
No handshaking please at any time.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee for 12 O’clock Mass on Monday May 23rd.
Burial immediately afterwards in Kilconoly Cemetery.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Sceilig Ward, HDU/CCU and Palliative Care Services, University Hospital, Kerry.

Leave condolence

Condolences (2)

Peggy Lee ( née Shanahan) and Pat

May 21, 2022 16:05

Please accept our sincerely condolences on your sad loss at this time . We will remember you all in our prayers.

Tom and Phyllis galvin ardagh County limerick

May 21, 2022 16:05

Sincere sympathy to all the O'CONNOR family om Gates passing. May he rest in peace

