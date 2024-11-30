Advertisement

Freda O' Carroll

Dec 1, 2024 09:00 By receptionradiokerry
Freda O' Carroll Clashmealcon, Causeway.

 

Died peacefully on November 30th 2024 in her 95th year.

 

Eldest daughter of her late parents Patrick and Sara and predeceased by her brothers Rody, Connie and Michael, her brother-in-law Thomas Costello, her sister-in-law Nuala O' Carroll and her nephew Rodie.

 

Freda will be forever loved and missed by her sister Eileen, her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

 

May her kind and gentle soul Rest in Eternal Peace

 

Reposing Monday 2nd December in Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Freda on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John's Church Causeway, livestreamed on St. John's Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.

