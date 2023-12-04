Franko Moriarty, 23 St. Stephen's Park, Castleisland. Unexpectedly, at home, on December 3rd 2023, in the presence of his wife and family. Predeceased by his beloved son Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Frank, daughters Tina, Joan and Elizabeth, sons-in-law Mike and Paul , grandchildren John, Anthony, Noelie, Margaret, Shauna, Siobhán and Jack, his great-granddaughter Ava, sister Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family flowers only. Donations to St. Mary's of the Angels Beaufort
Recommended
Kerry badminton updateDec 4, 2023 13:15
Free audio guide and story map of St Brendan launchedDec 4, 2023 13:05
Third-party contracted came into contact with 10,000-volt underground cable causing Tralee power outageDec 4, 2023 13:14
Kerry man wins Safety & Emergency Services prize at Volunteer Ireland Awards 2023Dec 4, 2023 13:15
SouthDoc denies reports it's planning to close Listowel centreDec 4, 2023 13:12