Franko Moriarty, 23 St. Stephen's Park, Castleisland. Unexpectedly, at home, on December 3rd 2023, in the presence of his wife and family. Predeceased by his beloved son Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Frank, daughters Tina, Joan and Elizabeth, sons-in-law Mike and Paul , grandchildren John, Anthony, Noelie, Margaret, Shauna, Siobhán and Jack, his great-granddaughter Ava, sister Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only. Donations to St. Mary's of the Angels Beaufort