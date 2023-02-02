Frankie Forde, Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale.

who passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, February 2nd 2023 in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Cork.

Frankie, brother of the recently deceased J.J. is very sadly missed by his sister Delia, brother-in-law Brendan, niece Karen, nephew Edmond, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday, February 5th from 6.00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart from the Funeral Home on Monday, February 6th at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.